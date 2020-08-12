Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.19.

A number of research firms have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of D traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

