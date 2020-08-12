Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE LEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 130,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,968. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

