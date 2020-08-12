Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.