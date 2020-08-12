DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,409. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

