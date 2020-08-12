Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after buying an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. 95,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.