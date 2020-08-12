Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. 145,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,431. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.