Eaton Co. PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.25. 13,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

