Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. First Command Bank raised its position in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 711,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

