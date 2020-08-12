Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EPIC traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 54.10 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 49,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.46.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($19,218.20).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.