Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6021 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 120.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.0%.

ENB stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,589. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

