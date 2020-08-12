Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.98. 315,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,417. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.93.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.28.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.