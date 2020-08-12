Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2507 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 16,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

