EtherSportz Trading Down 37.1% This Week (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. EtherSportz has a market cap of $153,820.86 and $27.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $724.46 or 0.06277049 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014349 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,659,777 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.