Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of ESEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,805. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

