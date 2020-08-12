Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Exelon stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,533. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.