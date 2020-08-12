Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 1,015,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

