Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Capital Management Associates NY’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 109.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

FB stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 737,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. The company has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

