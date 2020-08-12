Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.68. The stock had a trading volume of 813,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

