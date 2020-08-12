Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,054,658 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,368,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.