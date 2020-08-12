Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after acquiring an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Facebook by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 819,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

