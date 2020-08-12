Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,684 shares of company stock worth $4,762,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 4,373,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,765. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

