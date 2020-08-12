FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

FedNat has raised its dividend by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedNat has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FedNat to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,196. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. FedNat has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

