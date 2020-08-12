Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 202.60 ($2.65). 2,685,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.80 ($3.07).

FXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Investec lowered Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.43 ($2.11).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

