First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,493. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.