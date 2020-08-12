First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 791.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Visa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 44,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 100.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

V traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $198.73. 267,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The stock has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.