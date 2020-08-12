First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. 231,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,220. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

