First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. 390,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.