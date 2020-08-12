First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 376,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 272,552 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. 155,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

