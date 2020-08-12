First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,717. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

