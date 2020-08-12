First National Bank of Omaha Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,789,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

