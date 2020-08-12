First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.81. 186,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

