First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,089. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

