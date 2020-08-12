Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) to Issue GBX 2.80 Dividend

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FTF remained flat at $GBX 51.50 ($0.67) during trading on Wednesday. 799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007. Foresight 4 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.73.

About Foresight 4 VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

