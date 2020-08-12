Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

FZMD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Fuse Medical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

