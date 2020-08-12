Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 8,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,662. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

