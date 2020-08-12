GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 20th

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.29. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

