George Kurtz Sells 205,833 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48.
- On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29.
- On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $5,850,319.77.
- On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13.
- On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $118.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,825 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,173.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 808,678 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.