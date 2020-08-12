George Kurtz Sells 205,833 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $5,850,319.77.

On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13.

On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,825 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,173.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 808,678 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

