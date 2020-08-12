Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,551. The firm has a market cap of $909.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

