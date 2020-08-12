Great Ajax Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Great Ajax has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,511. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

