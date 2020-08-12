Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of GO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 12,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,334. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,319.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,766 shares of company stock worth $6,553,815.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $40,933,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $29,854,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

