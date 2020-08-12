GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $820.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of A$10.08. GUD has a 1-year low of A$7.12 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of A$12.80 ($9.14).
About GUD
Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.