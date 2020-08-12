GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $820.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of A$10.08. GUD has a 1-year low of A$7.12 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of A$12.80 ($9.14).

Get GUD alerts:

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.