Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 23,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

