Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 284.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PEAK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 73,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

