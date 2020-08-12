High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

