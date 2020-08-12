Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 14,668 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $392.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

