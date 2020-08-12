Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.37 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.