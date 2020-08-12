Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,197 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121,957 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 430,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.