HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 27,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,073. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

