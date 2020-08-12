Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.42. The stock had a trading volume of 268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

