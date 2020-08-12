Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 37.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,503. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

